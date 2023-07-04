Sky Carp walk it off in series finale against Cubs

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - It was a back-and-forth game between the Beloit Sky Carp and South Bend Cubs for Monday’s series finale that ended in a walk-off for the Sky Carp: Beloit beats South Bend 7-6.

How it happened:

A sacrifice fly to center in the bottom of the 1st inning from Yiddi Cappe scores Kahlil Watson to make it a 1-0 Beloit. Ynmanol Marinez adds to the lead in the 2nd with an RBI ground ball single to score Jake Thompson.

South Bend answers in the 3rd on a fly ball to center field. Sky Carp still leads 2-1. Joe Mack singles to center in the bottom of the inning, scoring Jacob Wetzel and Watson. Sky Carp lead 4-2.

In the 4th inning, the Cubs score on a fly ball to left and a sacrifice fly into a double play to tie the game at 4.

Fast forward to the 6th, Jake Thompson launches a solo home run 420 feet to put the Sky Carp back on top 5-4.

It was a thrilling 9th inning: After the Cubs take the lead on a two-run home run, Watson steals home in the bottom of the 9th with 2 outs. Later David Bradshaw walks it off with an RBI single to left.

