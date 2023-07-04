Roundabout reminder: Group says North Main and Auburn intersection not safe for pedestrians

By Jim Hagerty
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The group that beautifies the roundabout at North Main and Auburn streets, which also serves as a memorial for military veterans, braved the heat this Fourth of July to remind drivers to slow down while navigating the intersection.

Members of Friends of Veterans Memorial Circle placed signs near the intersection Tuesday morning, indicating that the speed limit through the roundabout is 15 miles per hour.

The group is reminding the public that because motorists often speed through circle, causing dozens of crashes, it’s unsafe for those viewing plaques dedicated to fallen veterans.

“Why is that we can’t cross the streets here?” said Ernie Redfern, co-chair of Friends of Veterans Memorial Circle. “Why is it like putting your life in your own hand? And i literally mean that.”

Redern said there’s was at least 45 confirmed crashes at the roundabout last year.

