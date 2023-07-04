Man wanted in Ogle County arrested in California

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A man indicted in 2021 on child pornography charges is now in custody.

Joshua Lake, 29, was arrested in California on a $500,000 Ogle County warrant for child pornography.

Lake was investigated by the Illinois State Police and the Attorney General’s Hi-Tech Crime Bureau in 2018 for a report of child pornography being shared from Stillman Valley.

He has been extradited to Ogle County and is awaiting trial.

