Man wanted in Ogle County arrested in California

Investigators say the charges stem from sharing child sexual abuse material online.
Joshua Lake, 29, was extradited to Ogle County this week from California on a $500,000 warrant.
Joshua Lake, 29, was extradited to Ogle County this week from California on a $500,000 warrant.(Ogle County Sheriff's Office)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A man indicted in 2021 on child pornography charges is now in custody.

Joshua Lake, 29, was arrested in California on a $500,000 Ogle County warrant for child pornography.

Lake was investigated by the Illinois State Police and the Attorney General’s Hi-Tech Crime Bureau in 2018 for a report of child pornography being shared from Stillman Valley.

He has been extradited to Ogle County and is awaiting trial.

Ogle County deputies shared Lake’s arrest via social media on Tuesday:

