Local villages celebrate the Fourth of July with parades

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WIFR) - It’s not just big cities like Rockford which are celebrating the fourth of July: smaller villages like Winnebago and Cherry Valley have long-standing parades of their own.

Residents in these two villages say population doesn’t matter when it comes to Fourth of July celebrations, what matters is the people who are there with you to celebrate it.

Ari Siliämaa is one of hundreds celebrating our freedoms at the Winnebago Fourth of July parade. And this year is special for him.

“I brought my girlfriend for the first time to visit the states. We’ve been together 11 years.”

Ari is half Finnish and half American but his mom is from Winnebago. He can’t wait to see Fourth of July fireworks in the United States because he rarely sees them.

“In Finland where I’m from you can only shoot fireworks one day every year: New Year’s Eve.”

Winnebago High School’s Class of 1973 also marched in the parade for its 50th reunion.

“When I was in high school, if I would have known I had this a few years later I would be surprised,” says Bill Snyder.

“We love the small-town feel. It’s perfect for us,” says Courtney Buss.

In Cherry Valley, Courtney Buss and her family enjoy their small-town parade, calling it “a can’t miss experience”.

“Everybody’s friendly. Everybody gets along. It’s just the way it should be,” says Kim Czerniewski. “You watch the connection between all the people and the kid, younger kids getting all the candy and the excitement and just the occasion.”

Courtney says covid had a drastic impact on the parade in previous years and she’s happy to see so many people on the streets.

“We just slowly seen it come back to its life again with a lot more participants you’re seeing more kids decorate their bikes.”

“It’s just a lot more fun to see where all the smiling faces are,” says Czerniewski.

Ari says he’s only visited the states a couple of times. His favorite part about being in Winnebago is the hospitality. He says the small talk culture is different than in Europe.

Cherry Valley parade attendees say this year’s parade is shorter than normal. It usually lasts an hour, but Tuesday’s parade was about 30 minutes long.

