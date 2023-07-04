July 4 birthdays

By WIFR Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -July 4 birthdays

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say the teen that allegedly shot Joey and Jorge Torres was someone they both knew.
Rockford family grieves murder of two teens, pleads for help with burial costs
A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
Madyson Brown was reported missing on June 27 and was last seen wearing shorts and a black shirt.
Missing: 15-year-old girl reported missing in Freeport
Shooting
Juvenile shot late Sunday night in Rockford
Family members say the teen that allegedly shot Joey and Jorge Torres was someone they both knew.
Family grieves murder of two Rockford boys lost to gun violence

Latest News

Sky Carp walk it off in series finale against Cubs
The sale of DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center was made in December, now they're waiting on...
Families react to DeKalb County Board selling its Rehab and Nursing Center
The sale of DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center was made in December, now they're waiting on...
Families react to DeKalb County Board selling its Rehab and Nursing Center
The average price of home in the Rockford, Illinois area as of May 2023 was just under $19,000.
Assistance program helps Rockford homebuyers overcome hardships