Hot, steamy 4th of July on tap, few storms may threaten

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After taking a brief break Sunday, summer heat is back in full force Monday. High temperatures reached the upper 80s to near 90° throughout the Stateline Monday afternoon.

High temperatures reached the upper 80s to near 90° Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While hot indeed, humidity levels remained quite manageable. That, however, is soon to change as we’re set to welcome in a more tropical brand of air for the next couple days.

Humidity will be more and more noticeable over the next few days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As temperatures and humidity both continue to ramp up, so too do chances for showers and storms. The good news, however, is that we’re by no means starting at an all-day washout for either Tuesday or Wednesday.

Our 4th of July is to start off on a quiet note, with a good deal of sunshine expected for the morning hours through about midday. That, combined with a strengthening southerly wind, will allow temperatures to reach the lower 90s by early afternoon.

Showers and storms, in weakening form, may flirt with the Stateline early Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We'll be quiet through about the noon hour Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

However, with a warmer, more soupy airmass in place, our atmosphere’s to become unstable, enough to the point of clouds and eventually several isolated to widely scattered showers and storms to potentially develop. Showers won’t be constant, nor will they occur everywhere. However, brief downpours are entirely possible on a hit or miss basis.

Severe weather is not to be a concern, however it’s recommended you have an umbrella or poncho ready to go if you do plan on making it out to any of the local parades in the afternoon or very early evening hours.

Showers and storms are possible in the afternoon hours Tuesday, with a quick weakening trend likely by the evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

So, what about the fireworks shows Tuesday night? The news on that front is much better. As the sun goes down and the atmosphere stabilizes, we’ll see a rapid diminishing trend in the showers and storms. Come 9:00pm, when many displays are scheduled to start, our entire area should be rain-free.

Showers and storms will dissipate quickly by the evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We should be fine in time for fireworks displays to commence. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Now, onto Wednesday, a day that looks to be every bit as hot as Tuesday, with even more humidity likely to be in place. It goes without saying that our atmosphere will be even more primed for more storms to develop, especially as a cold front approaches during the mid to late afternoon hours. Showers and storms are quite likely to develop, this time on a more widespread basis. The best chances for showers and thunderstorms look to come in the 2:00pm to 8:00pm range Wednesday.

Showers and storms may threaten by the time Wednesday afternoon rolls around. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Stronger thunderstorms are possible late Wednesday into Wednesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Given the sheer amount of instability expected to be present along with a rather strong cold front giving us an additional mechanism to lift the air, severe weather is a potential concern. Presently, the Storm Prediction Center places most of our area in a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening, with gusty winds and large hail our main severe weather concerns, in addition to extremely heavy rainfall.

Most of the Stateline is in a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe storms Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thursday and Friday are to feature cooler, much more comfortable conditions with bright sunshine and highs in the lower 80s both days.

