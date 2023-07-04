Families react to DeKalb County Board selling its Rehab and Nursing Center

DeKalb, Ill. (WIFR) - The DeKalb County Board approved the $8.3 million sale of its Rehab and Nursing Center to a private institution in December. Now families are coming forward ready to protest and create petitions against the decision.

In April, Saba Healthcare announced it would be sharing ownership with Evanston-based Illuminate Health Care who also put in a bid to purchase the center.

“Our issue is not to these two companies that had to merge that have been written up,” Dawn Graves whose mom lives in DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center said. “I don’t want my mother abused and she gets good care here.”

Saba Healthcare owns and operates 10 nursing facilities in Illinois. According to Medicare and Medicaid Services, those facilities have an average rating of 1.3 stars compared to the current 3-star rating for DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center.

“I just feel we kind of started doing our due diligence since we found out about this on Friday, I just don’t feel as though the county board maybe did their due diligence,” said Nickie Marsh who is Dawn’s sister.

Dawn and Nickie say they’re not against the board selling the facility, they just wish it was to someone else.

“Is that really who we want buying this facility when the ones they already own are in such bad shape,” asks Nickie.

The sale of the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center was made in December but since it’s a public entity selling to a private group, the state has to issue a Certificate of Need before the sale is finalized.

“We’re hoping if he sees all the infractions the jeopardy that the other residents have been in and are in that he won’t want this for our facility,” Dawn said.

Reviews against Saba Healthcare include abuse allegations, people left to sit in their feces, dirty rooms and more.

“If we can get this paper and we’re just the public, you know (the board) have access to it,” Dawn said.

DeKalb County chairperson Suzanne Willis says they have to sell the center because it’s running out of money. In 2021, the county board had to cover $8.5 million.

“If the facility does not earn money to pay its bills, the county has to step in and pay what’s needed,” Willis said.

She says she tried her best to negotiate with the buyers.

“I had asked if we can make any changes to this, can we ask them to promise to keep the union? We have gotten in writing from them that they do intend to keep the union,” Willis said.

The DeKalb County Board will hold a public hearing regarding its decision to sell the facility at 1 p.m. July 11 at the DeKalb Police Department.

23 News did reach out to Saba Healthcare for a comment but did not get back to us.

