Fabulous fireworks forecast

By DJ Baker
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Happy Fourth of July!

Today has been a hot day as our heat index has reached the mid-90s throughout our region. Our dewpoints are elevated in the oppressive category raising our heat index.

As we head into the evening our temperatures are still going to be on the warmer side as we will be in the mid-80s as we approach sunset.

When the sky lights back up from the fireworks our temperatures cool to the upper 70s.

Some things to bring along to the fireworks show are a bottle of water to stay hydrated. Chairs or blankets to sit comfortably while watching the show. Bug spray is important tonight as the elevated humidity leads to an increase in mosquitos.

Last make sure you enjoy the show and enjoy the lovely Fourth of July evening!

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say the teen that allegedly shot Joey and Jorge Torres was someone they both knew.
Rockford family grieves murder of two teens, pleads for help with burial costs
A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
Madyson Brown was reported missing on June 27 and was last seen wearing shorts and a black shirt.
Missing: 15-year-old girl reported missing in Freeport
Shooting
Juvenile shot late Sunday night in Rockford
Family members say the teen that allegedly shot Joey and Jorge Torres was someone they both knew.
Family grieves murder of two Rockford boys lost to gun violence

Latest News

Showers and storms are possible in the afternoon hours Tuesday, with a quick weakening trend...
Hot, steamy 4th of July on tap, few storms may threaten
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 7/3/2023
Sunshine is to dominate for most, if not all of our Monday.
Heat, humidity to take center stage to begin the week
As the holiday weekend kicks off our temperatures are quite comfortable with highs today in the...
Rain chances over the weekend makes for a humid fourth