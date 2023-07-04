Fabulous fireworks forecast

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Happy Fourth of July!

Today has been a hot day as our heat index has reached the mid-90s throughout our region. Our dewpoints are elevated in the oppressive category raising our heat index.

As we head into the evening our temperatures are still going to be on the warmer side as we will be in the mid-80s as we approach sunset.

When the sky lights back up from the fireworks our temperatures cool to the upper 70s.

Some things to bring along to the fireworks show are a bottle of water to stay hydrated. Chairs or blankets to sit comfortably while watching the show. Bug spray is important tonight as the elevated humidity leads to an increase in mosquitos.

Last make sure you enjoy the show and enjoy the lovely Fourth of July evening!

