Talcott Library Drag Q&A event in Rockton to be held online

Organizers say the change is a result of multiple conversations with local first responders about expected turnout.(Jake Pearson)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - An event that’s been the topic of local protests has pivoted from in-person to online, according to organizers.

“Safety of everyone is our first priority,” a statement on the Talcott Free Library’s website reads.

Organizers say the decision to hold the event virtually came out of talks with local first responders over attendance numbers and expected turnout.

“After talking with the police/fire departments this week in multiple discussions of the huge number of people on both sides planning to attend, we have determined an in-person event will not be safe for our patrons or presenter at this time.”

More information about the virtual event will be available on the library’s website.

