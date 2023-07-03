New DeKalb mural to showcase NIU Huskie pride

The city of DeKalb and NIU are working together to create a Huskie Pride mural in the Annie Glidden Road underpass, south of Lincoln Highway.(City of DeKalb)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a good year for public art in DeKalb.

Work begins July 10 on a new Huskie Pride mural, a collaboration between the city and Northern Illinois University (NIU) to welcome travelers on Annie Glidden Road headed north to campus.

Huskie red will adorn the railroad underpass walls and a nine-foot-tall Huskie image will be installed on the column with the phrase “Huskie Nation” showing the city’s pride in the university.

“The mural will be a clear sign to new and prospective NIU students and visitors to our community that the City of DeKalb is a college town,” said DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes. “It’s another example of the strong partnership between the City and NIU to make our community a great place to live, work, visit and study.”

Project’s expenses are funded through a portion of a T-Mobile Hometown Grant secured by the city’s Citizens’ Community Enhancement Commission for the creation of public art.

