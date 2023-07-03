Missing: 15-year-old girl reported missing in Freeport

Madyson Brown was reported missing on June 27 and was last seen wearing shorts and a black shirt.
Madyson Brown was reported missing on June 27 and was last seen wearing shorts and a black shirt.(Freeport Police Department)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Authorities ask the public for help after a 15-year-old girl is reported missing out of Freeport, Ill.

Madyson Brown was reported missing on June 27. Police say there is a possibility she is with a Caucasian woman.

Madyson is Black, with black hair and brown eyes. She’s about 5′7″ and was last seen wearing shorts and a black shirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222

