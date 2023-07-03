Kirkland festival guests share why they celebrate the Fourth of July

KIRKLAND, Ill. (WIFR) - It may seem like a polar time in politics where recent Supreme Court decisions divide people up but several towns throughout Northern Illinois spent this weekend celebrating the country. People celebrating at Kirkland’s four-day long festival believe it’s important to celebrate the freedoms they have.

“I look at it more of celebrating the country and the veterans that served and the people that are serving now versus just a big celebration of how this country came about,” Amber Groebner said.

Stateline parents, football coaches and children share what the holiday means to them and why they’re proud to be American.

“If we didn’t have veterans, we wouldn’t really have the country we have now,” Groebner said. “If we didn’t support them, why should they support us and going and fighting for our freedom?”

The Provow family’s favorite part about celebrating the fourth is seeing fireworks and riding the carnival rides at Kirkland’s festival.

“The biggest thing is we just have the freedom to do it, and everyone comes together and there’s always a loud boom and bang,” Brandie Provow said.

“Togetherness, celebrating the fourth, America, freedom,” Dale Provow said.

Justin Parisot says growing up in the small town of Kirkland helps him appreciate the country more since patriotism floods the streets.

“It’s the only place where you can start from scratch and build up to, you know, anything you want to be, you know.,” he said. “The American Dream is still alive, and I think it’s awesome to celebrate the Fourth of July.”

Parisot says remembering the meaning behind the American Dream helps society function.

“Keeping the American Dream alive allows people to have that sort of hope in the effort of the things they do every day to improve their life,” he said.

Jacob Edwards comes from a military background, with two great grandfathers being World War II veterans. His family always pushes him to appreciate the importance of why this country exists.

“We always grew up knowing that we need to have a great respect for this country because there’s a lot of places in the world who don’t have anywhere near the same freedoms we have.”

Edwards celebrates the fourth as a way to say thank you to the veterans for putting their lives at risk.

“If somebody thinks the constitution is important enough that they would go lay their life for it, I should at the very least honor them by celebrating this great holiday by saying, you know, their sacrifice is important,” he said.

For those interested in watching Kirkland’s’ biggest firework show ever for the village’s 75th anniversary starts around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

