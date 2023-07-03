Juvenile shot late Sunday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 3900 block of 15th Avenue in Rockford is now a shooting investigation site after an incident late Sunday night.

Rockford Police say a juvenile male was shot in the neighborhood on the northeast side of the city, right off Broadway Street. It happened at around 11 p.m. Sunday. The boy is expected to survive as his injuries are not life-threatening.

There’s no word on if any suspects are in custody at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

