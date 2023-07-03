Juvenile shot late Sunday night in Rockford

Shooting
Shooting(KWTX #1)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:51 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 3900 block of 15th Avenue in Rockford is now a shooting investigation site after an incident late Sunday night.

Rockford police say a juvenile male was shot around 11 p.m. Sunday on the city’s northeast side, right off Broadway Street.

The boy is expected to survive as his injuries are not life-threatening.

There’s no word on whether any suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

