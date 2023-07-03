Instead of fireworks, some cities are flying drones this Fourth of July

Some cities are trying out drone shows this Fourth of July.
Some cities are trying out drone shows this Fourth of July.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You might see fewer fireworks in the sky this July 4th.

Several U.S. cities are swapping the Independence Day tradition with a drone light show instead.

Salt Lake City, Utah, tried out the alternative celebration over the weekend.

The mayor said the new format was to minimize fire danger and lessen air quality problems.

Other cities are also choosing the quieter and more environmentally friendly option.

In Colorado, the city of Boulder is opting for its first nighttime drone show.

And in California, Lake Tahoe, La Jolla and Ocean Beach are using drones to illuminate the sky with aerial animation and graphics instead of pyrotechnics.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of police activity
Rockford teen faces murder charges in double shooting
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office always has a boat in the parade but this year they led it...
Rock River packed for 4th annual Back the Blue boat rally
Photo of fireworks
Noise, firework ordinances still strongly enforced for July 4
Shooting
Juvenile shot late Sunday night in Rockford
The designer believes it’s the first disc golf course on the grounds of a brewery in the state...
Generations Brewing opens disc golf course

Latest News

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
Madyson Brown was reported missing on June 27 and was last seen wearing shorts and a black shirt.
Missing: 15-year-old girl reported missing in Freeport
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the...
US ambassador visits Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia on charges of espionage
Some cities are trying out drone shows this Fourth of July.
More cities turn to drones instead of fireworks