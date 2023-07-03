Heat, humidity to take center stage to begin the week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Depending on where you live, Saturday night and Sunday proved to be, at times, a bit unsettled. Thankfully, though, we’ve also been able to enjoy plenty of dry time as well.

For the most part, a quiet Sunday night is ahead of us, though areas of fog are a possibility later on in the night, especially in spots that picked up more in the rainfall department.

From there, sunshine is to dominate on Monday, and temperatures will begin to heat up once again. Come the afternoon, there could be one or two very isolated showers attempt to develop, though the chances of a shower or storm occurring sits at a paltry 10%. The building heat will be the bigger story, as temperatures are ticketed for the upper 80s, and humidity will be on the upswing, though not likely to reach oppressive levels.

Sunshine is to dominate for most, if not all of our Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As we go into Independence Day, we’ll continue to monitor the upward tick in temperatures and humidity levels, especially as winds swing around to the southwest. Temperatures are to top out in the lower 90s, and it could feel more like the middle to upper 90s in the afternoon.

Sunshine and southwesterly winds will allow temperatures to soar on Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With more heat energizing the atmosphere and more moisture in place, there’ll be a slightly better chance that a few isolated to widely scattered showers or thunderstorms may develop later in the afternoon.

A few isolated showers or storms may try to pop on Tuesday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thankfully, for those planning on attending one of the many local fireworks displays planned throughout the Stateline, any showers and storms that do form will quickly collapse early in the evening.

Any showers or storms will quickly dissipate Tuesday evening, meaning no problems for any fireworks displays. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come Wednesday, attention will turn to an approaching cold front during the afternoon. Temperatures near 90° are again expected and humidity levels are to surge to their highest levels of the summer to date. That’s why it comes as no surprise that Wednesday afternoon and evening will feature, by far, the best chances for showers and storms of the week.

Showers and thunderstorms will begin to inch into our area Wednesday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

What’s more, with the atmosphere loaded with energy and several other important ingredients in place, severe weather is on the table. It’s still premature to iron out the precise details, though the current school of thought is that these storms would carry with them a sizeable wind and hail threat. It’s a development worth watching in the days ahead, and rest assured we’ll be doing just that.

Storms on Wednesday afternoon or evening could pose a severe weather threat to our area. Stay tuned! (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

