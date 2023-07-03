Fourth of July firework tips for people on the spectrum

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For most Americans, the Fourth of July is commonly celebrated with fireworks. When Independence Day’s festivities begin, people on the autism spectrum and their families may prepare differently to enjoy the holiday before the fun fizzles out.

23 News talks to an autism therapist and a parent with experience on getting a loved one through, what could be, a traumatic 24 hours.

“That’s the key, you can still do family things, it’s just how you get to that point,” said Nick Schneider, who is the Father of his 16-year-old autistic son.

Mental functions can be different from others in neurodivergent kids and adults. For families without a plan, the Fourth of July can be difficult. Rachel James, a senior therapist at Caravel Autism Health in Rockford suggests familiarizing family members on the spectrum with what they will see.

“I’ve created stories for kids where we go through, and we read about it. You can play videos and show them ‘this is a firework; this is what it’s going to sound like’ and then start the volume low and then slowly raise it up so they kind of get used to that.”

Minimizing overwhelming elements like loud noises, bright lights and large crowds may help to lessen stress for neurodivergent people. Experts add that recognizing signs of discomfort may help with assistance.

“The heat outside right, what’s it like outside, is it humid? So that comes into play, because that’s sensory on the skin. The lights, some kids might have epilepsy, along with being on the spectrum, but then for him, it’s definitely sound,” said Schneider.

Schneider’s son, Noah, struggles with loud noises as an individual on the spectrum. But with age, Schneider says, his responses have improved.

“For us, it’s taking those headphones, the clam shell type headphones that you would see if you’re shooting on a range or something. Those help, but as time’s gone on, technology has changed, we use these earplugs that are really nice that you would use for earbuds.”

Other accessories can help regulate sensory needs, like weighted blankets to create a sense of safety and sunglasses to dim firework flashes.

