Family grieves murder of two Rockford boys lost to gun violence

Family members say the teen that allegedly shot Joey and Jorge Torres was someone they both knew.
Family members say the teen that allegedly shot Joey and Jorge Torres was someone they both knew.(GoFundMe page)
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “You would never think it would be your own blood, getting shot in these streets. That’s like a movie. That’s not right.”

14-year-old Joey and 17-year-old Jorge Torres expected their Friday night to be an evening hanging with friends, but their family says the night took an unexpected turn.

“I didn’t know how to react. I didn’t even know if it was true. I just want my babies back,” Bertha Torres, Joey’s mother, said.

The boys’ family says another teenager allegedly picked up Joey and Jorge to hang out but around 8 p.m. on June 30 something happened inside the vehicle. The evening ended with Joey and Jorge shot and left for dead in a ditch on Rockford’s west side.

Joey and Jorge’s cousin Ashley says she remembers when kids settled their issues with fist fights, not shootings. “ It’s not what’s supposed to happen,” she says.

Jorge’s aunt Cynthia Torres calls it the ultimate betrayal. She says her family opened their homes to the alleged gunman.

“For him to do this, to the two who didn’t deserve it...” Cynthia said.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the alleged gunman is in custody facing several charges including two counts of first-degree murder but the Torres family says it’s not enough.

“We just ask and need help, with anything with the funeral. It’s very tough. We lost two -- not just one,” Cynthia said. The family hopes other parents understand that gun violence is no longer a matter of “if” it will touch their loved ones, but when.

“Protect your kids from people out here. They took both. This is two people that they killed. Two families that are hurting that don’t deserve to be.”

The Torres family has started a GoFundMe Fundraiser to help with burial costs for both of the boys. Anyone who wishes to donate can click here.

