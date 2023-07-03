Assistance program helps Rockford homebuyers overcome hardships

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - According to a recent report from Goldman Sachs, buying a home is the hardest it has been in nearly 30 years.

But thanks to an Illinois assistance program, stateline residents are avoiding a common pitfall.

“I am the first one of my mamma’s eight kids to purchase a house,” said sad Aliea Bell, who closed on her first home in June after qualifying for a downpayment assistance program through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA).

“I never thought I would be able to get my credit to where I would be able to purchase a house,” she said.

The program provides first-time buyers and those who don’t currently own a home and earn less than $117,000 up to 4-percent of the purchase price for a downpayment. That amount is forgiven.

“If that’s not enough to get you in the home, they also offer $10,000, which is either repayable or deferred out until the end of the mortgage,” said Warren Swanberg, a loan officer, who worked the Bells.

The couple are no longer writing $900 checks every month to rent a place to live and plan to use the savings to improve their new house.

“With the mortgage, taxes and insurance, it comes out to 600 and something,” Bell said.

The couple says becoming a homeowner also means generational wealth for their family.

“When we’re done paying for the house, we can pass it down to one of my kids, one of my husband’s kids or one of each,” she said. “That’s the benefit.”

The average sales price of single family home in Rockford is currently hovering around $190,000, about $150,000 less than the national average.

