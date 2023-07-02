Rockford University celebrates with Dog Days of Summer event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford University’s Alumni and Affinity Group hosted it’s first Dog Days of Summer event Saturday morning.

Organizers invited Regents alumni within a 30-mile radius and the community to come out and enjoy the nice afternoon with their furry friends. Organizers hoped that the alumni would be able to walk around their old campus and see if any changes have been made to their alma mater.

With the invitations being extended to people’s pets, attendees were happy to return to campus and show the campus to their 4-legged friends.

The event was deemed a success as organizers said they had a good turnout and hope the community learned more about what the campus had to offer.

“Just to have the support so they can spread the word of the school to get more people interested in the school to attend the school or events. or to support the school in general,” says Natali Monaghan with the University’s Alumni and Affinity Group.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.