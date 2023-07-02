Rockford University brings the ‘dog’ in dog days of summer

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford University Alumni and Affinity Group hosted it’s first ever event on Saturday morning.

Organizers invited Regents alumni withing a 30-mile radius and the community to come out and enjoy the nice afternoon with their furry friends. Organizers hoped that the alumni would be able to walk around their old campus and see if any changes have been made to their alma mater.

With the invitations being extended to people’s pets, attendees were happy to return to campus and show the campus to their 4-legged friends.

The event was deemed a success as organizers said they had good turnout and hope the community learned more about what campus had to offer.

“Just to have the support so they can spread of the word of the school to get more people interested in the school to attend the school or events. or to support the school in general,” says Natali Monaghan with the University’s Alumni and Affinity Group.

