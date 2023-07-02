Rock River packed for 4th Annual Back the blue boat rally

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The first day of July brought the 4th annual back the blue boat parade rally at Shorewood Park in Rockford.

The event was first created in 2020 by Winnebago County board member Keith McDonald as a way to show support for local police officers. Dozens of boats participate in the annual event including Kyle Flores. He and a friend of his coordinate the event on the Rock River party Facebook group. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office always has a boat in the parade but this year they led it for the first time.

“The sheriff’s office reached out this week and asked if they could lead it. I mean, it was a definite Yes. I was very appreciative that they wanted to be a part of it. my dad’s a retired Illinois State Trooper so for me it’s you know, I grew up around law enforcement and I want to show my my respect to them,” says participant Kyle Flores.

