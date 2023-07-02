Retired Rockford police officer leads summer youth boxing program

Curtis Sockwell combines his passion for boxing and giving back to his community
By Gia Lanci
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Curtis Sockwell, a retired Rockford police officer and former Auburn high school resource officer started a youth boxing program to promote fun, fitness, and responsibility. The camp was sponsored by the Rockford Police Department and Patriots Boxing Club. The Rockford Police Department joined in on the fun as well with officers Sherrell Woods and Kaera Watson who helped with the program as well.

Not only is the program boxing centric but there is a mentoring component as well. “We talk to them about some things with home life. You know listening to your parents, and doing their chores and actually doing them without being told to do them,” Sockwell said.

