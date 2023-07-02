Rain chances over the weekend makes for a humid fourth

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the holiday weekend kicks off our temperatures are quite comfortable with highs today in the lower 80s. Today might seem a little gloomy as we have mostly cloudy skies with small chances for some showers throughout the day.

Overnight we have the best chance for some showers and thunderstorms. We have a 50% chance to see showers after midnight and a smaller 20% chance for Sunday until the afternoon. Sadly these rain chances only give us about a tenth of an inch of rain not helping our drought too much.

Once we get into the Sunday afternoon the sun comes out giving us highs in the mid 80s.

With the rain from Saturday night and Sunday morning, Monday and Tuesday are looking to be quite humid. Our dew points are looking to be in the oppressive category giving us heat indices in the mid 90s. So, while you are celebrating the Fourth of July make sure to wear your sunscreen and drink plenty of water.

