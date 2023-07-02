Rain chances over the weekend makes for a humid fourth

As the holiday weekend kicks off our temperatures are quite comfortable with highs today in the...
As the holiday weekend kicks off our temperatures are quite comfortable with highs today in the lower 80s. Today might seem a little gloomy as we have mostly cloudy skies with small chances for some showers throughout the day.(DJ Baker)
By DJ Baker
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the holiday weekend kicks off our temperatures are quite comfortable with highs today in the lower 80s. Today might seem a little gloomy as we have mostly cloudy skies with small chances for some showers throughout the day.

Overnight we have the best chance for some showers and thunderstorms. We have a 50% chance to see showers after midnight and a smaller 20% chance for Sunday until the afternoon. Sadly these rain chances only give us about a tenth of an inch of rain not helping our drought too much.

Once we get into the Sunday afternoon the sun comes out giving us highs in the mid 80s.

With the rain from Saturday night and Sunday morning, Monday and Tuesday are looking to be quite humid. Our dew points are looking to be in the oppressive category giving us heat indices in the mid 90s. So, while you are celebrating the Fourth of July make sure to wear your sunscreen and drink plenty of water.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aquin football will not participate in 2023 season, Aquin-Orangeville co-op will launch in 2024
Photo of police activity
Deputies investigating murder in the 1400 block of Willard Avenue
Fred VanVleet lifts Larry O'Brien trophy over his head at 2019 FVV Fan Fest.
Report: Rockford native Fred VanVleet set to sign with Rockets
Fireworks
Celebrate July 4 with parades, fireworks near you
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt

Latest News

While most of our area missed the severe storms Thursday, we also missed the much-needed rain....
We needed the rain and, thankfully, avoided the winds
Widespread rain for Saturday afternoon as Sunday could bring us some scattered storms in the...
Rain chances low for Friday but Sunday is looking more stormy
Friday Morning
Hot and Humid Today
Aaron's Friday Morning Forecast--6/30/23