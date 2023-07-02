Noise, firework ordinances still strongly enforced for July 4

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With Fourth of July approaching, residents’ party mode is activated, giving them the urge to listen to loud music while setting off ear shattering fireworks.

South Beloit police chief Adam Truman wants to remind people that one, fireworks are illegal in Illinois and two, noise ordinances are in place throughout Winnebago County that don’t go away just for a holiday.

“Between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. you could potentially get fined for excessive noise,” Truman said.

Fourth of July is only four days away and partying and fireworks could happen all weekend long. Truman says lighting off fireworks isn’t worth it.

“The fine starts at $200 and it goes up to $500,” he said.

Truman says police do try to be proactive during the hours in which the noise ordinance is in place but they still recommend neighbors file a complaint.

“We typically try to give a warning first but that’s not always, you know, not always the case,” he said.

Three Rockford residents say loud noises from their neighbors wouldn’t urge them to call 911.

“I like seeing people enjoy themselves and having a good time around this time of year,” said Beverly Thompson who doesn’t mind fireworks before July 4.

However, Thompson and Jennifer Wilz say they draw the line once July 5 hits.

“Once the holiday is over, no, I don’t want to hear it,” Thompson said.

“Usually, they’ll kind of keep going until the beginning of August and so after it gets a little bit old,” Wilz said.

Frankie Sanders says he loved his neighborhood and has never had a problem with noise.

“If it does get a little loud, nobody really cares,” he said. “It’s not something that happens on the regular, so if it does get loud, the extra fireworks, firecrackers, it’s alright.”

Sanders says now is the time to celebrate more than ever coming out of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“It’s a wonderful thing like we need to light it up,” he said.

Wilz suggests that if anyone has a problem with a neighbor being loud, talk to them first and explain the impact because they may just not realize.

On July 4, Truman suggests people leave 911 for actual emergencies such as fires or injuries. Call the non-emergency line for loud noses.

