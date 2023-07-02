Generations Brewing opens up disc golf course

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Generations Brewing celebrates the opening of a disc golf course on its property with an afternoon of festivities on the course.

The designer believes it’s the first disc golf course on the grounds of a brewery in the state of Illinois. They add most breweries don’t have land they can do stuff with, so they figured out a way to use the land that could drive customers to the brewery, and to get people involved in disc golf. The event also included several contests, including for long distance driving. The contest’s winner says her favorite part of the sport is the comradery.

“People are amazing, you don’t have to worry about anyone saying anything. They all like to cheer on people,” says long distance driving contest winner Murielle Grover.

“It had a use to it that would be recreational and fun for the people that are showing up to have a beer and enjoy the countryside. They can also go out and get some exercise and do something,” says course designer Denny Garkey.

“With having our brewing facility here. It was a great opportunity for anybody to come out and get a beverage of their choice and enjoy that as well and mingle the two together and have a good time out here,” says brewery General Manager Steven Winter.

