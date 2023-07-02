Couple brings boba tea to Freeport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - From cookies to milk teas, a small business never seen before in Freeport has options for everyone of all ages-even the pickiest people.

Lisa and Russ Nygaard opened Journeys Cafe and Boba Shop in March of this year. So far, the two say the business is off to the right start as the community has supported them every step of the way.

“It’s still your small, you know, business family owned and operated,” Lisa said.

The couple moved to Freeport from California to open the shop.

“(Lincoln Mall) had (the store) staged as a potential cafe and that flipped a switch for (Lisa) and she’s like, ‘yeah, by January we’re doing this,’ and we started the process and by March 30, we opened,” Russ said.

Lisa’s family owned donut shops and miscellaneous restaurants in Thailand and Cambodia, so when her and Russ made the move, she already had the idea to open Our Journey’s Cafe and Boba Shop.

“It’s been good from day one, better than expected, so yeah, it’s been fun,” Russ said.

Boba tea is a never seen before entity in Freeport. Lisa and Russ’ daughter Natalie describes it as a drink and a snack.

“We have the tapioca boba which is chewy and has a hint of brown sugar,” Natalie said. “We also have popping boba too which is the direct opposite where when you chew it, it like pops in your mouth.”

Give boba is everywhere in California, Russ was skeptical bringing it to Freeport.

“Would it work? Do folks know about it? Would they like it? Do we try it,” he asked.

Luckily for the two, people fill the shop eager to try this new-to-them beverage.

“Getting to talk about it and teach and people try it and say, ‘we’ll be back, yeah this is wonderful,’” Russ said.

Freeport resident Louann Coates-Haugh is a Journeys regular, she says she’s thankful for the Nygaards because the city needs new businesses.

“It’s doing wonderful,” she said. “Anytime I come in here, they’re always busy and everybody I talked to loves the place.”

Tamara Roach is another regular. She recommends everyone should try boba tea.

“I’m not a tea drinker, so I know it’s a tea-based thing but it’s actually really really good and I have several favorites,” she said.

Our Journeys Cafe and Boba Shop is located inside of Freeport’s Lincoln Mall at 1231 West Galena Avenue.

Their hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

