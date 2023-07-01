We needed the rain and, thankfully, avoided the winds

By DJ Baker
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While most of our area missed the severe storms Thursday, we also missed the much-needed rain. Conditions looked promising to give us some much-needed moisture. So, what happened?

The jet stream was the main driving force for yesterday’s storms, but it also created a lot of uncertainty. How tall and where it ended up differed between weather models. Some models put the jet stream higher that would force storms into the northern portion of Illinois. But, the jet stream stayed to the south and shifted the brunt of the storms into central Illinois.

Avoiding the storm, prevented widespread damage in our region but slammed central Illinois. Storm spotters reported high, damaging winds that knocked over trees and one-inch-sized hail. That storm was classified as a derecho.

A derecho is commonly referred to as a land hurricane due to its sustained high winds. In central Illinois, winds sustained at 60 to 80 miles per hour, damaging trees and roofs. To be considered a derecho, storms need to have a bow shape with wind speeds greater than 60 miles per hour and lasting over a 240-mile stretch. Winds from a derecho occur when warm air is forced upward while cold air from rain slides in below.

