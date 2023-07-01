Rockford teen faces murder charges in double shooting

Photo of police activity
Photo of police activity(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) A 17-year-old Rockford boy faces multiple charges in the deaths of two juveniles.

Investigators believe the teen was responsible for Friday’s shooting in the 1400 block of Willard Ave. in Rockford. Winnebago County Deputies found two victims with several gunshot wounds when they arrived. A 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 14-year-old boy died later at a local hospital.

The 17-year-old suspect is being held at a juvenile detention facility where he faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office always has a boat in the parade but this year they led it...
Rock River packed for 4th Annual Back the blue boat rally
Photo of fireworks
Noise, firework ordinances still strongly enforced for July 4
The designer believes it’s the first disc golf course on the grounds of a brewery in the state...
Generations Brewing opens up disc golf course
Our Journeys Cafe and Boba Shop offers items for everyone of all ages from cookies to coffee.
Couple brings boba tea to Freeport

Latest News

Shooting
Juvenile shot late Sunday night in Rockford
Many people say they celebrate to honor the veterans who risked their lives for our country.
Kirkland festival guests share why they celebrate the Fourth of July
Many people say they celebrate to honor the veterans who risked their lives for our country.
Kirkland festival guests share why they celebrate the Fourth of July
July 1 forecast
The designer believes it’s the first disc golf course on the grounds of a brewery in the state...
Generations Brewing opens disc golf course