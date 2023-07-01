Rockford teen faces murder charges in double shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) A 17-year-old Rockford boy faces multiple charges in the deaths of two juveniles.

Investigators believe the teen was responsible for Friday’s shooting in the 1400 block of Willard Ave. in Rockford. Winnebago County Deputies found two victims with several gunshot wounds when they arrived. A 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 14-year-old boy died later at a local hospital.

The 17-year-old suspect is being held at a juvenile detention facility where he faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

