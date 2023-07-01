Rockford family grieves murder of two teens, pleads for help with burial costs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) The family members of two teens shot to death last Friday on the west side of Rockford said they’re “torn apart” by the tragedy.

“You would never think it would be your own blood, getting shot in these streets. That’s like a movie. That’s not right,” said the victims’ cousin, Ashley Alvarez Torres.

“I didn’t know how to react. I didn’t even know if it was true,” said one victim’s mom, Bertha Torres. “I just want my babies back.”

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old Rockford boy. The Torres family said he faces several charges in connection to the murders of their two loved ones, 14-year-old Joey and 17-year-old Jorge.

The teen allegedly picked up the boys to hang out, but the Torres family said something happened in the car around 8 p.m. The evening ended with Joey and Jorge shot, and left for dead in the 1400 block of Willard Avenue in Rockford.

“Back in the day it used to be fist fights, not a gun, like it’s a toy? It’s not reality. It’s not what’s supposed to happen,” said Ashley Alvarez Torres.

The Torres family called it the “ultimate betrayal.” Jorge’s Aunt, Cynthia Torres, said her family opened up their homes to the alleged gunman.

The suspect is being held at a juvenile detention facility, where he faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. However, the Torres family said it’s not enough.

“We just ask and need help, with anything with the funeral,” said Ashley Alvarez Torres. “It’s very tough. We lost two, not just one.”

The family has a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with burial costs of the boys. Anyone who wishes to donate can click here.

Cynthia Torres hopes her family’s experience serves as a reminder to other parents that gun violence is no longer a matter of if it will touch their loved ones, but when.

“Protect your kids from people out here, “ Cynthia Torres said. “They took both. This is two people that they killed. Two families that are hurting that don’t deserve to be.”

Joey and Jorge were cousins, and both attended Auburn High School.

