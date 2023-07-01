Report: Rockford native Fred VanVleet set to sign with Rockets

VanVleet is reportedly signing a three-year, $130 million deal
Fred VanVleet lifts Larry O'Brien trophy over his head at 2019 FVV Fan Fest.
Fred VanVleet lifts Larry O'Brien trophy over his head at 2019 FVV Fan Fest.(WIFR)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After turning down $22 million player option to return to the Toronto Raptors, Auburn alum Fred VanVleet has found a new home with the Houston Rockets according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski via Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Erika Ruiz.

The new deal for VanVleet is reported to be a three-year, $130 million deal, making it the first max contract of free agency according to Wojnarowski.

The move comes after VanVleet spent his entire pro career in Toronto after going undrafted in 2016. After helping lead Toronto’s G League team, Raptors 905, to a league title in 2017, VanVleet’s playoff success carried over to the NBA

In 2018, the former Wichita State Shocker was part of a Toronto squad that earned the 1st seed in the eastern conference playoffs, before getting swept by Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the conference semifinals. After the 2018 season, VanVleet signed a two-year, $18 million deal to stay in Toronto.

VanVleet and the Raptors bounced back in 2019, winning the franchise’s first-ever NBA Finals against Golden State. The former Auburn Knight finished second in Finals MVP voting behind Kawhi Leonard. In 2020, VanVleet would sign a four-year, $85 million deal through the 2023-24 season, which included a player option for his fourth and final year.

In 2022, VanVleet became just the fourth undrafted player in NBA history to be named an All-star after a season averaging 20.3 ppg (career-high), 4.4 RPG (career-high), and 6.7 apg (career-high at the time).

The move comes after Houston finished with a 22-60 record last year, tied for last place in the Western Conference. In the 2023 NBA Draft Houston drafted point guard Amen Thompson 4th overall and Villanova forward Cam Whitmore 20th overall.

