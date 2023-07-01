Rain chances low for Friday but Sunday is looking more stormy

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday stayed consistent with the heat and humidity, but luckily we got to finally say goodbye to our unhealthy air levels.

As air quality improved into the moderate category, many people were able to go outside and enjoy the mild day. We are still tracking rain chances to hit the region Friday night, closer to midnight and that will lightly continue as we move overnight into Saturday.

Tonight and the early hours of Saturday will bring patchy fog which could cause visibility issues for drivers, especially for those on backroads and unlit areas. Our advice is to keep high beams off and take your time on the roads.

Saturday is going to be a rather gloomy day with a chance for some showers as we get into the afternoon. There is potential for a rumble or two but this stray rain could definitely bring some gusty winds. Those winds could reach up to 15 mph.

The rain will remain as we get further into Saturday night, overnight into Sunday where an uptick in storms will occur. Sunday morning will give us some widespread rainfall in the area while the nighttime will bring more isolated storms. These storms will consist of brief heavy rain, lightning and strong winds up to 20 mph.

Monday morning could see a shower or two in the area as well, but don’t worry about your Fourth of July being rained out. As of now, the day is looking warm, sunny and clear. A perfect night to shoot off those fireworks.

