How to be safe and have fun on the water this Fourth of July weekend

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WIFR) - The Rock River is expected to be flooded with boats as we enter Fourth of July weekend but it’s important to take precautions now.

Roscoe resident Caden Washburn is no stranger to boats. Whether it’s at Lake Koshkonong in Wisconsin or the Rock River he and his family love going out on the water.

“Pretty often as much as we can, as long as nothing else going on.”

Like other boaters, he too knows the importance of keeping himself and others safe.

“Just making sure we always have life jackets and watching out there for other people, not only just ourselves.”

Brandon Jack is the general manager of Loves Park Motorsports in Roscoe. He advises boaters to have enough life jackets for everyone on board, make sure your emergency equipment is updated and functional and to never drink and drive.

“Boats aren’t getting any smaller, they’re not getting any slower. So just being really conscious of your surroundings and people on the water as well.”

If you want to watch the fireworks from the water, boaters must have their anchor lights and red and green lights on.

“If everybody pays attention to one another and his respect for one another. It makes the day go really smooth and everybody gets a has a great time.”

But if an emergency strikes, the Rockford Fire Department has two boats and a dive team ready to go.

“The Rock River has got a pretty fast current so if you see somebody in the water we have like buoys across the bay of the rock river,” says firefighter Frank DeCastris.

The Winnebago County’s Sheriff’s office will also have a patrol presence on the Rock River during the holiday weekend. In addition parts of the river will be closed between 7 p.m. Tuesday and the end of the fireworks:

South of the Chestnut St. bridge to the Fordham Dam and from the Morgan St. bridge north to the dam.

Boaters must also obey a temporary “no wake” zone from the auburn street bridge south to the Fordham dam during that same time period.

