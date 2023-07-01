Death investigation in the 1400 block of Willard Avenue
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a death in the 1400 block of Willard Avenue in Rockford.
Law enforcement currently says there is not a threat to the public but to avoid the scene.
There will not be a press conference held at this time.
We do not have any further information but will provide an update as soon as possible.
