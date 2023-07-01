Connor Bedard and rest of 2023 Blackhawks draft class introduced in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - It is officially the Connor Bedard era in Chicago. The Blackhawks welcomed first-overall pick, Connor Bedard, and the rest of the 2023 draft class Friday at their practice facility, Fifth Third Arena. Bedard becomes the second Blackhawk to be taken first overall, joining Patrick Kane in 2007. He’s coming off an impressive season with the Regina Pats, where he led the Western Hockey League in goals (71) and was named the Canadian Hockey League’s Player of the Year.

For some of the rookies, it was the first time they’d ever been in the Windy City, but Bedard has been here before. “I went once when I was pretty young but I don’t remember it too well,” said Bedard. “I hear a lot about the deep dish [pizza] here and I’m excited to give that a try”.

We heard from other prospects as well like Oliver Moore who shared his excitement about continuing his path at the University of Minnesota with fellow Hawks prospect, Sam Rinzel. “I think I’m a player that needs more games to make my transition into the NHL, and being able to play college hockey is going to be exciting,” said Moore who was selected 19th overall pick.

Earlier this year, the Blackhawks announced a new off-ice development camp for their draftees. But even with the change, Bedard is eager to adjust to the NHL. “This is a big summer for myself to try to make the team and play in the league of course,” said Bedard.

After being a part of the organization for two days, he already has his focus on the future. “We’re going to do everything we possibly can to improve ourselves to try to win games and ultimately win a Stanley Cup.”

