Students voice concerns after Supreme Court ruling on loan forgiveness

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - College students and their parents are unsure what the future holds following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to shut down President Biden’s plan to relieve student loans.

Justices determined with a 6-3 vote that President Biden overstepped his boundaries when promising loan forgiveness. Though millions of Americans would benefit from the plan, the $400 billion dollar price tag was too high.

23 News travels to Northern Illinois University (NIU) in DeKalb to hear what people on campus are saying.

“If you’re looking very long term, it’s really going to affect the workforce,” said Lisa Brege. Her son will be entering college in the 2024 school year.

Still processing the Supreme Court ruling, parents and students are worried about their future with the shutdown of President Bidens loan forgiveness plan Friday morning.

At NIU, students are concerned about continuing their college experience and graduates are worried if they can pay at all.

“It’s a big blow to me honestly, it was going to be very helpful,” said Amanda McGovern, who graduated from NIU last year, “I am a first-generation college student and getting into these loans, it isn’t the best, but I need it for my education, I need it for my career.”

For McGovern, it wasn’t possible to go to college without a loan.

“I’m sure this is going to be really difficult for the NIU students, a lot of students here, like myself, come from community colleges and they come from families that don’t make as much money.”

Parents of students are worried as well, as the decision could affect where families decide to put their money.

“As a parent of an incoming freshman in 20-24, we were looking forward to having a little bit of forgiveness and it’s really going to push, like I said, me as a parent on the defensive and trying to figure out how I am going to actually pay for college,” said Brege.

Parents who are putting their kids through college may have to sacrifice their futures to give their child an education.

“Then possibly retire? I mean it’s going to cut into a lot of our budget and it’s really going to be affecting us in the long term,” said Brege.

Friday morning, President Biden spoke about the Supreme Court’s decision to strike the student loan forgiveness plan, saying his administration will be laying out a new path for student loan debt relief but it will take longer to implement than his original idea.

According to Forbes, more than 43 million Americans have student loan debt, totaling to about $1.6 trillion dollars.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.