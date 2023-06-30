Skies stay hazy as severe weather threats leave us, patchy fog tonight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Air quality alert still persists in the area but our severe weather threat left the region and didn’t take over like it was suppose to.

Highs today were in the mid-80s but dew points were also in the 70s making it feel rather oppressive outside. Similar to wearing the humidity like a sticky sweater. We were tracking some severe storms off to the west that ended up falling apart leaving us with minimal rain the remainder of the day.

Air quality still is “unhealthy” for sensitive groups, who consist of people with asthma, lung and heart disease, the elderly and children. Keep your windows shut to prevent fresh air being contaminated by the smoke and turn on your car recirculation as you are out driving. Limit time outside and keep an eye out for any new or worsening symptoms such as wheezing, shortness of breath or chest tightness.

The rest of Thursday night is looking rather clear. We stay muggy and mild through tonight and there is a small possibility of a stray shower. With that mugginess will bring patchy fog. That mixed with the haze could decrease visibility for drivers, so our suggestion is to drive in lit areas and do not use your high beams as that will reflect the smoke right back at you. Visibility will only stretch to a couple miles in front of the driver, if you are driving on backgrounds with no street lights, take your time and drive carefully.

Moving into Friday we could see some more stray showers, but most of the day is going to be hot and muggy with hopefully, some sun as the haze breaks away. The weekend will definitely bring some storms in our area during the afternoon and even a bit of a cool down on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.