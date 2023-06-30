Rockford’s Civilian Oversight Board in training stages

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After more than a year of planning the city of Rockford’s Civilian Oversight Board is ready to get to work.

It was established to help with complaints about the Rockford Police Department. The board’s seven members will work with city council members and local police to deal with complaints, but it’s more than that. They will identify areas for growth and build trust between law enforcement and community members.

Sonji Collins is one of seven community members approved by the Rockford City Council to serve on the newly established Civilian Oversight Board.

“I was excited to jump at the opportunity to be a voice for the citizens of Rockford,” says Collins. “As a civilian, it’s just important for us to have a perspective of police policies and behaviors.”

The board plans to meet twice a month to review people’s police complaints and determine if law enforcement properly handled the situation. Having only started just weeks ago, board members use this time to absorb all they can about police work and learn the best ways to resolve conflicts.

“It was very interesting in knowing even from a legal standpoint what officers have to face on a day-to-day basis.”

Once a complaint comes in, an internal investigation begins. The results will be sent to the board, which will review the incident and make recommendations on how it can be resolved, like additional training.

“We really hope that it’s going to both bring an extra layer of accountability for our officers. But also help us communicate to the public that we are doing the right thing,” says city Legal Director Nick Meyer.

Meyer says Rockford lagged behind other cities around the state in establishing what he calls a “vital” piece of city government.

“That automatic review whether or not anybody complained is really I think will set us apart.”

“We just want to do our best to represent the citizens of Rockford,” says Collins.

The board must also submit two reports: its findings for each case it investigates and an annual report card which outlines its actions for the year and suggestions for improvement within the police department.

Meyer says the majority of complaints the city gets about police don’t Involve use of force. Some of the complaints stem from officers are not being polite.

