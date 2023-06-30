Celebrate July 4 with parades, fireworks near you

Fireworks
Fireworks(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Independence Day celebrations will dazzle spectators this weekend with live entertainment and tons of events.

If you’re looking for a place to enjoy the festivities, we have a list of fireworks shows and parades in the stateline worthy of stars and stripes:

Winnebago County

  • Saturday, July 1 - Rockford Speedway, 9572 Forest Hills Road in Loves Park - Doors open at 5 p.m., races start at 7:07 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk.
  • Monday, July 3 - Winnebago, fireworks at dusk
  • Tuesday, July 4 - The Village of Winnebago parade steps off at 10 a.m. on McNair Road.
  • Tuesday, July 4 - Cherry Valley parade steps off at 1 p.m. and fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, July 4 - Rockford parade steps off at 3:30 p.m. from Joe Marino Park on Water Street. Fourth of July festival with fireworks in Davis Park from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Ogle County

  • Tuesday, July 4 - Rochelle from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fourth of July in Atwood Park festival and fireworks

Jo Daviess County

  • Tuesday, July 4 - Stockton’s Memorial Park all-day festival event with tractor pull, bounce houses and Lion’s Club Chicken Dinner. Fireworks start at dusk.

DeKalb County

  • Saturday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 4 - 75th annual Kirkland Lions Fourth of July celebration with a carnival, car show, vendors, live music, beer tent, bingo and more! Click for a full schedule.
  • Tuesday, July 4 - DeKalb fireworks and festivities in Hopkins Park - kick off at 2 p.m. with a magic show, games, activities, food vendors, live music and fireworks start 30 minutes after dusk.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to hazmat situation in Rochelle
Emergency crews respond to hazmat situation in Rochelle
Man hurt during shooting Wednesday in Rockford
Anyone with information on the man's identity or whereabouts should contact the Rockford Police...
Wanted man named in laptop burglary at Rockford YMCA
Indiana Jones' local tie
Indiana Jones character believed to be based on Beloit man
Motorists are at a standstill Tuesday on U.S. 20 West in an area that is down to one lane for...
Traffic stopped on bypass 20 in Rockford

Latest News

Getting ready for the Kirkland Fourth of July celebration
Getting ready for the Kirkland Fourth of July celebration
Don’t miss your chance to see a Hollywood legend in this thrill-of-a-lifetime evening.
William Shatner to hold live Q&A at Rockford’s Coronado
One Table: An Open Air Dining Experience is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at...
Dine al fresco at this dazzling Rockford event
Celebrate Juneteenth with these stateline events
Celebrate Juneteenth with these stateline events