Celebrate July 4 with parades, fireworks near you

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Independence Day celebrations will dazzle spectators this weekend with live entertainment and tons of events.

If you’re looking for a place to enjoy the festivities, we have a list of fireworks shows and parades in the stateline worthy of stars and stripes:

Winnebago County

Saturday, July 1 - Rockford Speedway, 9572 Forest Hills Road in Loves Park - Doors open at 5 p.m., races start at 7:07 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk.

Monday, July 3 - Winnebago, fireworks at dusk

Tuesday, July 4 - The Village of Winnebago parade steps off at 10 a.m. on McNair Road.

Tuesday, July 4 - Cherry Valley parade steps off at 1 p.m. and fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4 - Rockford parade steps off at 3:30 p.m. from Joe Marino Park on Water Street. Fourth of July festival with fireworks in Davis Park from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Ogle County

Tuesday, July 4 - Rochelle from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fourth of July in Atwood Park festival and fireworks

Jo Daviess County

Tuesday, July 4 - Stockton’s Memorial Park all-day festival event with tractor pull, bounce houses and Lion’s Club Chicken Dinner. Fireworks start at dusk.

DeKalb County

Saturday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 4 - 75th annual Kirkland Lions Fourth of July celebration with a carnival, car show, vendors, live music, beer tent, bingo and more! Click for a full schedule.

Tuesday, July 4 - DeKalb fireworks and festivities in Hopkins Park - kick off at 2 p.m. with a magic show, games, activities, food vendors, live music and fireworks start 30 minutes after dusk.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.