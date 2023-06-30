Beloit man arrested for allegedly transporting cocaine

(Pablo)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beloit man was arrested after police reported finding half a cup of cocaine in his car.

Rock County Sheriff’s Office says a 33-year-old man was pulled over in Turtle Township Wednesday afternoon. Police searched his vehicle after K9 Kamo sniffed it out.

Officials say 170 grams of cocaine was found in the car, and he was arrested for intending to deliver the cocaine and maintaining a drug vehicle.

Police then searched his house and found two firearms and another 96 grams of cocaine.

He will appear in court on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

