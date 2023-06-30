Aquin football will not participate in 2023 season, Aquin-Orangeville co-op will launch in 2024

The result comes due to “current athlete numbers” and with lack of approval for a 2023 Aquin-Orangeville co-op
(WIFR)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - With the high school football season set to kick off in eight weeks, one stateline school won’t be taking the field this season.

In a release Friday, Aquin announced they will not be playing this upcoming season.

“After careful consideration of current athlete numbers and unsuccessful attempts to form a cooperative with Orangeville High School, Aquin has made the difficult decision to suspend its football program for the 2023 season.” Aquin Catholic Schools said in a release. “Despite two previous appeals to the I8FA for a cooperative with Orangeville High School, it is with disappointment that we share the news that these requests were not approved.”

Public discussions of a co-op between the Broncos and Bulldogs began back in February. Aquin made the move down to eight-player in 2021.

The move will also have notable ripple effects throughout stateline football with schools like Milledgeville, South Beloit, River Ridge, Orangeville, and Polo having Aquin on their schedules this fall.

“While the temporary suspension of our football program is undoubtedly disappointing,” Aquin said. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing an enriching and rewarding athletic experience for all our students.”

Looking down the line, Aquin has a plan to return to the field in 2024 as a part of a co-op with Orangeville. The two schools already have a co-op with each other’s softball programs. Last season, Aquin football went two 2-7 and 2023 would be the team’s third straight year with a different head coach.

