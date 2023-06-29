Strong to severe storms possible Thursday

By DJ Baker
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There is a severe thunderstorm watch in our southern counties. These counties include Ogle, Whiteside, Lee, and Dekalb. This severe thunderstorm watch is expected to lift at 5:00pm this afternoon.

Our atmosphere is set up to have a lot of instability this afternoon allowing for thunderstorms to develop. These storms could be severe and the main threat being large hail and strong winds. The threat looks to end as we head into the late evening into our overnight hours.

We are still under an air quality alert as the smoke is yet again sticking around. This is expected to be lifted at 12am tonight.

We will keep you updated if any new watches or warnings are issued.

Our temperatures however will be hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s but with the rain from last night and potentially from these storms humidity will be playing a role forcing our heat index in the mid 90s.

