Rockford University interim president to stay through June 2025

(WIFR)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An extension of interim leadership is announced Thursday at Rockford University (RU).

Dr. Patricia Lynott agrees to extend her term through June 2025 while a search for the new RU president is underway.

The Board of Trustees says great strides in student accessibility, academic offerings and staff empowerment are being made under Lynott’s direction since former president Eric Fulcomer stepped down in December 2022.

In just the past seven months she’s spearheaded the expansion of RU scholarship programs, including Rockford Promise, Horizon Grant and Regents First and the addition of high-demand majors such as Cybersecurity, Data Analytics and Digital Marketing.

The university will host the inaugural Rockford University Business Summit on Thursday, June 29 featuring community business leaders, speakers and workshops. Panelists include Geno Iafrate, president, Hard Rock Casino; Paula Carynski, president, OSF St. Anthony Medical Center and Kristin Smith, vice president, Strategic Partners, Collins Aerospace.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorists are at a standstill Tuesday on U.S. 20 West in an area that is down to one lane for...
Traffic stopped on bypass 20 in Rockford
Crews respond to hazmat situation in Rochelle
Emergency crews respond to hazmat situation in Rochelle
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal
Man hurt during shooting Wednesday in Rockford
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is offering rebates for ‘nearly free’ beer

Latest News

Oregon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Poor Air Quality & Severe Storm Threat
Pitbulls, German shepherds, rottweilers. Those are some of the dog breeds whose owners struggle...
New Illinois law to end insurance restrictions for certain dogs breeds
Indiana Jones' local tie
Indiana Jones character believed to be based on Beloit man
Man hurt during shooting Wednesday in Rockford