Rockford University interim president to stay through June 2025

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An extension of interim leadership is announced Thursday at Rockford University (RU).

Dr. Patricia Lynott agrees to extend her term through June 2025 while a search for the new RU president is underway.

The Board of Trustees says great strides in student accessibility, academic offerings and staff empowerment are being made under Lynott’s direction since former president Eric Fulcomer stepped down in December 2022.

In just the past seven months she’s spearheaded the expansion of RU scholarship programs, including Rockford Promise, Horizon Grant and Regents First and the addition of high-demand majors such as Cybersecurity, Data Analytics and Digital Marketing.

The university will host the inaugural Rockford University Business Summit on Thursday, June 29 featuring community business leaders, speakers and workshops. Panelists include Geno Iafrate, president, Hard Rock Casino; Paula Carynski, president, OSF St. Anthony Medical Center and Kristin Smith, vice president, Strategic Partners, Collins Aerospace.

