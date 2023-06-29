Rockford Mass Transit District scores $6.3M grant for electric buses

By Jim Hagerty
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than $6 million in federal grand funds are on their way to the Forest City to help the Rockford Mass Transit District go fully electric.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) made a stop in Rockford Thursday to announce the award officials say will be used to buy four hybrid buses and two fully electric ones.

“If we are going to make it our committed effort as a nation to reduce this challenge, we in this generation have to do our part,” Durbin said. “And Rockford Mass Transit District is on the road to do just that.”

Rockford Mass Transit District Executive Director Mike Stubbs said the plan to have a zero-emission fleet by 2036 began five years ago and moves forward every day.

“We’ll have 12 new electric vehicles in operation to supplement the 15 that are already in operation by the end of 2024,” he said. “This is on top of six battery-electric vehicles we recently put into operation here in the last week.”

Local leaders say Stubbe’s plan is good for the operation and even better for the community.

“This is good for RMTD as an organization from a sustainability level on that end, it’s good for the city of Rockford, it’s wonderful for our residents, and it’s great for our environment,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

Stubbed added that when the RMTD’s fleet reaches low-emission status, the remaining hybrid buses will be replaced with fully electric ones. There are currently 20 diesel-fueled buses still in service.

