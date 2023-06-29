Protecting pets and animals from poor air quality

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - As Canadian wildfire smoke continues to linger, effects of the smoke on human lungs become clearer, but what does it do to the health of our pets?

23 News talks to local experts about what they are doing to protect animals and wildlife from harmful smog.

“Doesn’t matter if the air is bad, if it’s too hot, if it’s too cold, were out there because the animals depend on us,” said Rick Anderson, the owner of Summerfield Farm and Zoo in Belvidere.

This objective drives the zookeepers and employees at Summerfield, who face setbacks from the Canadian wildfire smoke. Protecting guests from the poor air quality is important, but so is the safety of the animals.

“It would also affect animals, they have lungs just like all mammals do and, like I said, we’re trying to keep them from breathing too heavily by keeping them calm, keeping them cool. They don’t have actually a lot of visitors today because of the weather,” said Anderson.

Pollutants can also endanger pets like dogs or cats. According to experts, avoid taking walks with your pets to minimize the amount of time your pets breathe in smoke. Avoid opening windows inside or at your home to prevent smog from remaining indoors.

“We would advise against taking them out on long, heavy walks or hikes, things of that nature. People with older pets definitely want to make sure they’re kept indoors as much as possible, reduce activity if possible.”

Some animals at Summerfield are kept in controlled climates, but animals living in outdoor habitats may not have the same luxury. Although breathing is a main concern, smoke can have other effects on animals.

“We have seen a lot more environmental allergy reactions, so people who have had pets that have had allergic reactions or environmental allergies before, they’re seeing it’s a lot worse this summer.”

Signs of smoke inhalation that you can watch for include: Coughing, red or watery eyes, nasal discharge and inflammation of the throat or mouth. Pets who avoid eating hard foods may also be affected by the smoke.

Owners of animals with brachycephalic faces or snouts like pugs or bulldogs should take extra precaution to avoid heightened respiratory issues.

