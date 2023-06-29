New Illinois law to end insurance restrictions for certain dogs breeds

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pitbulls, German shepherds, rottweilers. Those are some of the dog breeds whose owners struggle to get insurance, but that will soon change.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed HB1049 into law earlier this month. Effective January 2024, this law will ease restrictions so owners of certain dog breeds will be able to get homeowner’s or renter’s insurance. Previously some insurance agencies could refuse or modify their policy because of the type of dog.

“I feel like if you treat them right, they’re going to treat you right,” says dog owner Robert Oaks. “People misjudge them because some people have used them for things that they shouldn’t be. But that doesn’t mean all dogs should be you know, characterized in the same category.”

Robert and his wife picked up a pitbull Wednesday. Robert is no stranger to owning these kinds of dogs and believes people often misjudge certain breeds

“He is very friendly, very upbeat, very energetic. Very loving. He’s given us nothing but kisses.:

“It’s giving all dogs a level playing field regardless of how they look,” says State Farm Spokesperson Heather Paul.

Paul is also a dog owner herself. She says this law doesn’t change how State Farm offers homeowners or renters insurance to dog owners because they’ve never had restrictions on any dog breed.

“One of the hopes out of something like this is that maybe that will help to decrease the number of animals that are relinquished annually to shelters.”

Paul says while the number of claims decreased between 2021 and 2022, the amount paid increased because of dog-related injuries paid underneath the liability portion of homeowner’s insurance.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.