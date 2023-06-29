New amenities coming to Rockford’s Harmon Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Harmon Park in Rockford will soon feature equipment for the young, old, and everyone in between to enjoy. Harmon Park is located on 1924 street East Gate Parkway.

The new amenities include three fitness stations and a paved 1/3 mile loop pathway. Along the pathway, there will be 29 lights which will keep the pathway lit and safe for the community. The renovations are set to be completed by the end of the summer.

State Rep. Maurice West (D-67) went door to door around the neighborhood of the surrounding park and asked each individual if they approved the addition of new amenities. West says this should bring the community together and increase their physical and mental well-being.

“I saw a need...when it comes to this park to help it become even better but I wanted to make sure the residents agreed with me. I didn’t want to just break ground and ‘nothing about us, without us’ ... I’m really thankful for them opening their doors for me.”

The Lundines are residents of Rockford and shared their thoughts on the coming improvements. They reflected on their past experiences at Harmon Park and raising their family in the area.

“I mentioned it to Maurice and the park district several years ago before they had any money to do this.” Lois Lundine says, “I hope everybody enjoys getting out and taking a walk.”

