Mercyhealth officials celebrate new Kidney Care and Dialysis Center

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Mercyhealth officials and staff were set to celebrate the ribbon cutting of its new Kidney Care and Dialysis Center on Wednesday.

Mercyhealth President and CEO Javon Bea and the center’s Medical Director Dr. Ehteshamul Anjum were scheduled to speak at the event, which was followed by tours of the new Janesville facility.

Mercyhealth officials explained that the 30,000-square-foot expansion, which added a third floor to the Michael Berry Building at 1000 Mineral Point Avenue, was long anticipated after a year of construction.

The expansion includes a 12,000-square-foot dialysis and nephrology center, which includes consultation rooms and special treatment rooms for patients. There are also 20 dialysis bays, which Mercyhealth noted is twice the number of chairs it previously had available.

