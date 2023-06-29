Man injured in shooting Wednesday evening

(MGN)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is hospitalized after yet another shooting in Rockford.

Rockford police ask people to avoid the scene in the 1600 block of Price Street, which is off the North Main and Auburn roundabout on the west side of the city. The shooting happened before 10:30 Wednesday evening, and the man is expected to recover. There’s no word on if any suspects are in custody.

If you know anything about the shooting you can always text ‘RPDTIP’ and the information to 847411.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorists are at a standstill Tuesday on U.S. 20 West in an area that is down to one lane for...
Traffic stopped on bypass 20 in Rockford
Kathryn Williams, 53, of Winnebago, is currently charged with five counts of child endangerment...
Trial in alleged Munchausen’s syndrome case delayed again
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is offering rebates for ‘nearly free’ beer
FILE - Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly...
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome baby No. 4, a boy, born via surrogate

Latest News

Hazmat situation in Rochelle
Crews respond to hazmat situation in Rochelle
Emergency crews respond to hazmat situation in Rochelle
Mercyhealth
Mercyhealth officials celebrate new Kidney Care and Dialysis Center
Kayleigh's Wednesday forecast - 06/28/2023