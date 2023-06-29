Man hurt during shooting Wednesday in Rockford

By Marta Berglund
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is hospitalized after yet another shooting in Rockford.

Rockford police ask people to avoid the scene in the 1600 block of Price Street, which is off the North Main and Auburn roundabout on the west side of the city. The shooting happened before 10:30 Wednesday evening, and the man is expected to recover. There’s no word on if any suspects are in custody.

If you know anything about the shooting, you can always text ‘RPDTIP’ and the information to 847411.

